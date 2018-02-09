West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: One vehicle stolen, another found

February 9, 2018 5:29 pm
In West Seattle Crime Watch, a new vehicle-theft report today, plus confirmation that a truck stolen earlier this week has been found.

STOLEN: The 2003 red and silver Subaru Baja shown above, from Seaview, near 45th/Raymond, around 3 am today. Plate BV402O3F. Dent on the front of the hood. Call 911 if you see it.

FOUND: Back on Tuesday, we published Kevin‘s report that his red Ford F-150 truck had been stolen northeast of The Junction. Commenter Marcus subsequently reported finding it, and Kevin sent us an update that it was found in the 9000 block of 30th SW, “ransacked but OK … “They left a jumpstart, nail clipper, and a tow adapter in the truck. Stole a GPS and some change.”

  • Meh man February 9, 2018 (10:09 pm)
    WSB – Not that it’s really going to make a difference, but that plate number looks to be too long, and doesn’t come up in my (auto repair) vehicle database

    • WSB February 9, 2018 (10:33 pm)
      That’s how it was sent to us. I will check back but in the meantime hopefully the vehicle is distinctive enough and the plate is close enough that it would be recognizable if somebody spots it.

