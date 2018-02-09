WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: One vehicle stolen, another found

In West Seattle Crime Watch, a new vehicle-theft report today, plus confirmation that a truck stolen earlier this week has been found.

STOLEN: The 2003 red and silver Subaru Baja shown above, from Seaview, near 45th/Raymond, around 3 am today. Plate BV402O3F. Dent on the front of the hood. Call 911 if you see it.

FOUND: Back on Tuesday, we published Kevin‘s report that his red Ford F-150 truck had been stolen northeast of The Junction. Commenter Marcus subsequently reported finding it, and Kevin sent us an update that it was found in the 9000 block of 30th SW, “ransacked but OK … “They left a jumpstart, nail clipper, and a tow adapter in the truck. Stole a GPS and some change.”