WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Officers find car-prowl loot after arresting burglary suspect

11:55 AM: Just in from Seattle Police – word of a burglary suspect arrested at a for-sale house, where officers also found items stolen in recent local car prowls:

Shortly before 6:00 pm (Tuesday), officers responded to a reported burglary in the 6300 block of 36th Avenue SW. The homeowner had gone to the house, which was unoccupied but staged for sale, and discovered drug paraphernalia inside. The homeowner immediately left the house and called 911. Officers searched the home and arrested a 36-year-old man inside. The suspect was in possession of a number of identification cards, personal checks, a laptop and other apparent stolen property. Some of the items located inside the house were taken in recent vehicle prowls in West Seattle. Officers were able to return those items to their rightful owners. The suspect was interviewed by Major Crimes Task Force detectives before he was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and several counts of possession of stolen property.

ADDED 12:05 PM: Just looked up the suspect on the jail register. It’s the fourth time he’s been in jail since the start of the year – the register shows an arrest earlier this month for investigation of vehicle theft, an arrest in mid-January for investigation of possession of stolen property, and an arrest in early January for investigation of vehicle theft. It does not appear, checking court records, that prosecutors have yet charged him in any of those cases, nor does he appear to have a prior felony record in this state.