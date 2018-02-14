West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Officers find car-prowl loot after arresting burglary suspect

February 14, 2018 11:55 am
11:55 AM: Just in from Seattle Police – word of a burglary suspect arrested at a for-sale house, where officers also found items stolen in recent local car prowls:

Shortly before 6:00 pm (Tuesday), officers responded to a reported burglary in the 6300 block of 36th Avenue SW. The homeowner had gone to the house, which was unoccupied but staged for sale, and discovered drug paraphernalia inside. The homeowner immediately left the house and called 911. Officers searched the home and arrested a 36-year-old man inside. The suspect was in possession of a number of identification cards, personal checks, a laptop and other apparent stolen property. Some of the items located inside the house were taken in recent vehicle prowls in West Seattle. Officers were able to return those items to their rightful owners.

The suspect was interviewed by Major Crimes Task Force detectives before he was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and several counts of possession of stolen property.

ADDED 12:05 PM: Just looked up the suspect on the jail register. It’s the fourth time he’s been in jail since the start of the year – the register shows an arrest earlier this month for investigation of vehicle theft, an arrest in mid-January for investigation of possession of stolen property, and an arrest in early January for investigation of vehicle theft. It does not appear, checking court records, that prosecutors have yet charged him in any of those cases, nor does he appear to have a prior felony record in this state.

  • rico February 14, 2018 (12:24 pm)
    Fourth time in jail this year.  This justice system is like some kind of bad, cartoon comedy show. Unfortunately the criminals are the ones laughing all the way to the bank.    What can we do, other than live with a relatively high probability of being the victim of crime, or move to a place where they have a more effective system in place, cause this system shows no signs of improving, and actually appears to be getting worse as far as any accountability.  There are many examples. 

  • Al February 14, 2018 (12:31 pm)
    Was that a nook he may have had

  • Susan February 14, 2018 (12:46 pm)
    So the police are arresting this criminal and then the system lets him out – 4 times this year already. Hmmm – is there something wrong with picture. Seems the police are doing their job.

  • WSNeighbor February 14, 2018 (1:06 pm)
    So he should be back on the streets later today, smh.  There is no justice for victims in the  justice system around here, not sure why they even bother arresting people.

  • coffeedude February 14, 2018 (1:06 pm)
    Clearly the bail for this suspect is way too low….

  • Jethro Marx February 14, 2018 (2:19 pm)
    I’m just curious, where would you move, rico, to escape the scourge of property crime? And how can this be the determining factor in where you want to live? I mean, I’ve had stuff stolen a few times in my residence in Seattle, but I always viewed it as a pervasive and necessary annoyance of living in a relatively free society; I guess maybe you’re thinking of a different country, but I really don’t think the crime rates/bail situation varies a whole lot for major metropolitan areas in our country. Seattle is certainly not at the top of any crimes-per-capita mists, and despite a misplaced but widespread “feeling” our police are seeing the crime rate drop.

    Do we dramatically increase spending and build new jails, or what? It seems impractical (both draconian and prohibitively expensive) to toss someone in jail for years because they’re smoking crack or stealing your packages, and it certainly wouldn’t deter others who don’t have the luxury of rational thought as they go about their misdeeds.

    I’m just curious if you (or other this-is-an-outrage-and-I’m-looking-for-someone-to-blame types) have a solution in mind. Where should the funding for said solution come from? I hope it’s not property taxes, ’cause half the blog will lose their fn minds!

