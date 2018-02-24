WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More tool theft

From Chris, in the 7300 block of 36th SW:

Just FYI we had our work trailer broken into last night at 2 am. Our neighbor scared them away mid-breakin (thankfully) but they managed to get away with some expensive festools (similar to the ones stolen the other night from that truck break-in on 36th and Morgan). Trailer was in the driveway, fully locked with specialty high-end locks, but they literally broke through the door.

We asked Chris if there are any particular items for people to be on the lookout for – “Festool 75 track saw, a Carvex jigsaw, and a Festool plunge router.”