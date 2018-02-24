West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Keepsake watch stolen in car prowl

February 24, 2018 6:22 pm
From Alex:

Just wanted to get the word out that there was a car prowler working on 28th and SW Nevada last night – my car was broken into in my driveway. The only major item that was taken was a watch (stainless steel with a white face and leather band) – a gift given to me approx. 15 years ago and has a lot of sentimental value. If people could keep an eye out (especially watch repair shops, as it was in my car because I needed to get it repaired) I would greatly appreciate it. I’m happy to provide a reward to anyone who finds or returns it.

The initial police tracking-report number is 2018-901799.

