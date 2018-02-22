West Seattle, Washington

23 Friday

26℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Chased, arrested, released; plea for witness tips; two reader reports

February 22, 2018 11:05 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Four items in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

MORGAN JUNCTION ARREST: Several people asked about an arrest near West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) on Wednesday afternoon. We finally got information on the case today – it had nothing to do with the store. It started with a 911 call just before 1 pm Wednesday about a man who was reported to be looking into cars near California/Mills and had allegedly stolen a helmet from under the cover on a motorcycle. Police say a resident pursued the suspect and after officers arrived, the suspect tried to run. Their report says he dropped a black garbage bag, a backpack, and two cell phones while trying to get away, and that after he was in custody, he was found in possession of methamphetamine. The trash bag, meantime, was found to contain “various mail addressed to various persons, and an Amazon package.” And the police report lists debit cards and ID that wasn’t in the suspect’s name, as well as a pellet gun, burglary tools, and shaved keys. The 25-year-old Puget Ridge man was booked into jail for investigation of stolen property and drug possession. Tonight, he got out of jail, after a judge ruled he could be released on personal recognizance. We’ll keep watching to see if and when he is charged; online files show he has a property-crime record.

ALSO OUT OF JAIL … the 30-year-old man arrested for investigation of vehicular assault, which encompasses possible DUI, after the North Delridge collision that seriously injured a woman on Monday by Delridge Skatepark.

A commenter identifying herself as the 36-year-old victim’s aunt posted an update saying she is still in the ICU; also commenting, a detective who is asking for any witnesses to the incident to please come forward – call Det. Parker at 206-233-0059, and refer to incident #2018-062040.

CAR-PROWL LOOT TO LOOK FOR: Posting in the WSB Forums this afternoon, a reader who says her son’s hockey gear was stolen in a car prowl last night near 36th/Trenton.

CAMERA THIEF: This video from a security camera shows the person who was in the process of stealing it:

The sender says it happened last Friday morning just after 5 am in the 5000 block of 49th SW:

The guy came onto our front porch and stole our Arlo camera. He then got into a dark colored Subaru Forester (appears to have tinted windows) and went into our alley and stole two of our neighbors’ cameras who is behind us across the alley. Another neighbor was walking her dog and saw the guy get into a Subaru Forester right about the same time this happened. We were not able to get a license plate number. He had on a North Face rain jacket with the hood over his head and dark sunglasses. Both my neighbor and I have filed reports with the police and I gave them a copy of the video.

PREVENTING CRIME: Early mention that next Tuesday’s West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meeting will feature a presentation on Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) – all welcome.

Share This

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Chased, arrested, released; plea for witness tips; two reader reports"

  • dsa February 22, 2018 (11:16 pm)
    Reply

    It upsets me that the 30 yo man is out of jail before his victim is out of ICU.  I have an idea how it works, it just doesn’t seem fair.

  • Flimflam February 22, 2018 (11:34 pm)
    Reply

    I’m sure the guy with the meth and bag full of stolen stuff has seen the error of his ways, great decision to let him free!

  • Rod Moody February 22, 2018 (11:41 pm)
    Reply

    Why bother even arresting them? Waste of time.

  • Alki Resident February 23, 2018 (12:19 am)
    Reply

    It was I that called police regarding the California/Mills incident. My daughters boyfriend pursued him in his car to not lose sight of him until police could show up. Oddly enough he ended up tackling the guy in the Thriftway parking lot when the suspect took off running from police. We were mind blown to learn all the possessions he had on him so I’m happy he was caught but I’m not thrilled he is back out of jail. I’m very happy with the police response this time and I hope the dept. will somehow show appreciation to my daughters boyfriend for apprehending the suspect for them. In the meantime, I will be treating him to a steak dinner somewhere. 

    • WSB February 23, 2018 (1:17 am)
      Reply

      Thanks, I heard a mention of tackling in a conversation with the precinct lt. who finally was able to look up the incident # for me in the afternoon, but then when I finally got the superform from proseutors, nothing about that was mentioned in the very short narrative, so what you see above is the entirety of what I had to work with. Only reason I even have this is because a couple people saw the police response and asked later and it sounded worth pursuing. I recognized the name from a Puget Ridge incident last year. Hope your daughter’s boyfriend is OK, I see there was an associated aid call for somebody.

  • Anonymous February 23, 2018 (12:27 am)
    Reply

    You left out the part about the man being tackled down by one of the witnesses after the police couldn’t catch up to him. 

  • Alki Resident February 23, 2018 (12:38 am)
    Reply

    I also want to add, he had a motorcycle helmet and wire hanger when I saw him. For those riders who leave your helmets on your bikes, don’t, it’s an easy take for these guys. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann