WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Chased, arrested, released; plea for witness tips; two reader reports

Four items in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

MORGAN JUNCTION ARREST: Several people asked about an arrest near West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) on Wednesday afternoon. We finally got information on the case today – it had nothing to do with the store. It started with a 911 call just before 1 pm Wednesday about a man who was reported to be looking into cars near California/Mills and had allegedly stolen a helmet from under the cover on a motorcycle. Police say a resident pursued the suspect and after officers arrived, the suspect tried to run. Their report says he dropped a black garbage bag, a backpack, and two cell phones while trying to get away, and that after he was in custody, he was found in possession of methamphetamine. The trash bag, meantime, was found to contain “various mail addressed to various persons, and an Amazon package.” And the police report lists debit cards and ID that wasn’t in the suspect’s name, as well as a pellet gun, burglary tools, and shaved keys. The 25-year-old Puget Ridge man was booked into jail for investigation of stolen property and drug possession. Tonight, he got out of jail, after a judge ruled he could be released on personal recognizance. We’ll keep watching to see if and when he is charged; online files show he has a property-crime record.

ALSO OUT OF JAIL … the 30-year-old man arrested for investigation of vehicular assault, which encompasses possible DUI, after the North Delridge collision that seriously injured a woman on Monday by Delridge Skatepark.

A commenter identifying herself as the 36-year-old victim’s aunt posted an update saying she is still in the ICU; also commenting, a detective who is asking for any witnesses to the incident to please come forward – call Det. Parker at 206-233-0059, and refer to incident #2018-062040.

CAR-PROWL LOOT TO LOOK FOR: Posting in the WSB Forums this afternoon, a reader who says her son’s hockey gear was stolen in a car prowl last night near 36th/Trenton.

CAMERA THIEF: This video from a security camera shows the person who was in the process of stealing it:

The sender says it happened last Friday morning just after 5 am in the 5000 block of 49th SW:

The guy came onto our front porch and stole our Arlo camera. He then got into a dark colored Subaru Forester (appears to have tinted windows) and went into our alley and stole two of our neighbors’ cameras who is behind us across the alley. Another neighbor was walking her dog and saw the guy get into a Subaru Forester right about the same time this happened. We were not able to get a license plate number. He had on a North Face rain jacket with the hood over his head and dark sunglasses. Both my neighbor and I have filed reports with the police and I gave them a copy of the video.

PREVENTING CRIME: Early mention that next Tuesday’s West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meeting will feature a presentation on Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) – all welcome.