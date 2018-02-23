WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charlestown 7-11 arrest(s); more music-equipment thefts; bicycle thief pleads guilty

Four reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:
CALIFORNIA/CHARLESTOWN ARREST(S): Thanks for the tips about police at the California/Charlestown 7-11 gas pumps, making at least one arrest, guns drawn, a little while ago. When we got there, we found out they’re Bellevue Police – but they refused to comment. We saw one person in handcuffs; tipsters said they saw two. We’ll follow up.
Next, two reader reports, both about stolen music-related equipment:
KARAOKE HOST’S EQUIPMENT STOLEN: Christopher Mychael is a legendary name in local karaoke – and tonight fans and friends are trying to help him recover from a theft. His SUV was broken into in the 6000 block of Lanham Place in High Point on Valentine’s Day morning. Stolen items include:
(3) computers (1 HP Desktop, 1 15″ Lenovo laptop, 1 17″ Toshiba laptop)
(3) external drives.
(2) Mixers. (Pwrd, 22 Ch. Beringer) (16 ch. Yamaha).
(2) 15″ pwrd JBL speakers
(4) Wireless Shure SM58 mics, (1) Shure 55 mic, (1) headset mic, plus all cables and backup cables and couplers and mic stand
Word of the theft was forwarded by another local karaoke host, “Karaoke Kelli,” who says, “During his career he’s KJ’d at all the local favorite bars, helped raise thousands of dollars for fundraisers around the community and been a safe place for people of all walks of life to sing their heart out.” So she and friends have a gear-replacemen fund going via a GoFundMe account.
BAND MEMBER’S EQUIPMENT STOLEN: Ryan came home to Highland Park after a Tractor Tavern gig with his band headwaves – and his locked van and trailer were stolen. He found the van and trailer along Myers Way, with all the equipment cleaned out:
2003 – Fender Stratocaster WHSC – SN: Z2145173, it has a pressure crack on the tail of the body
1965 – Silvertone Silhouette w/ tremolo bar
Nord – Stage 2
Pedal Board – Details Below
Ernie Ball – Volume Pedal
Dunlop – Wah Pedal
MusicomLab EFX MK IV – Analog Pedal Switcher
Strymon TimeLive – Delay Pedal
TC Electronic – Polytune Pedal
MXR Il Torino Overdrive
Rockett Pedals Archer Boost Overdrive Guitar Effects Pedal
EarthQuaker Devices Organizer V2 Polyphonic Organ Emulator Pedal
Death By Audio – Apocalypse Pedal
Hotone Skyline Series VERB Digital Reverb Pedal
Solid Gold FX – Tremolo
Fulltone GT-500
Voodoo Labs – Mondo Power Supply
Pedal Train Pro w/ hard shell case
Akai Advanced 61
Novation Launchkey 61
Pedal Train Case for Keyboards
Ampeg – SVT-212AV
Two Tier Keyboard Stand
Single tier Keyboard Stand
25 Key Novation Launchport – Midi Keyboard
Roland Trigger Pad – SPD-S
Roland Drum Triggers
SPD incident number is 2018-050966.
BICYCLE THIEF PLEADS: You might remember the case of 25-year-old Casey Carlstedt, who was charged in a bicycle theft case that played out here in late 2016. Video showed him stealing Doug’s bicycle in North Delridge; a reader spotted the bicycle; another reader identified Carlstedt (backstory links are in this WSB story). We had checked in on the case from time to time, but it’s been a while, and Doug let us know this week that Carlstedt had struck a plea bargain. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree theft, as well as a reduced charge from a drug case in December 2016, and when sentenced on March 2nd, the recommendation will be credit for time served. Records show Carlstedt spent six months in jail last year, from early March through early September, in connection with multiple misdemeanor cases.
