WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charlestown 7-11 arrest(s); more music-equipment thefts; bicycle thief pleads guilty

Four reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

CALIFORNIA/CHARLESTOWN ARREST(S): Thanks for the tips about police at the California/Charlestown 7-11 gas pumps, making at least one arrest, guns drawn, a little while ago. When we got there, we found out they’re Bellevue Police – but they refused to comment. We saw one person in handcuffs; tipsters said they saw two. We’ll follow up.

Next, two reader reports, both about stolen music-related equipment:

KARAOKE HOST’S EQUIPMENT STOLEN: Christopher Mychael is a legendary name in local karaoke – and tonight fans and friends are trying to help him recover from a theft. His SUV was broken into in the 6000 block of Lanham Place in High Point on Valentine’s Day morning. Stolen items include:

(3) computers (1 HP Desktop, 1 15″ Lenovo laptop, 1 17″ Toshiba laptop)

(3) external drives.

(2) Mixers. (Pwrd, 22 Ch. Beringer) (16 ch. Yamaha).

(2) 15″ pwrd JBL speakers

(4) Wireless Shure SM58 mics, (1) Shure 55 mic, (1) headset mic, plus all cables and backup cables and couplers and mic stand

Word of the theft was forwarded by another local karaoke host, “Karaoke Kelli,” who says, “During his career he’s KJ’d at all the local favorite bars, helped raise thousands of dollars for fundraisers around the community and been a safe place for people of all walks of life to sing their heart out.” So she and friends have a gear-replacemen fund going via a GoFundMe account.

BAND MEMBER’S EQUIPMENT STOLEN: Ryan came home to Highland Park after a Tractor Tavern gig with his band headwaves – and his locked van and trailer were stolen. He found the van and trailer along Myers Way, with all the equipment cleaned out:

2003 – Fender Stratocaster WHSC – SN: Z2145173, it has a pressure crack on the tail of the body

1965 – Silvertone Silhouette w/ tremolo bar

Nord – Stage 2

Pedal Board – Details Below

Ernie Ball – Volume Pedal

Dunlop – Wah Pedal

MusicomLab EFX MK IV – Analog Pedal Switcher

Strymon TimeLive – Delay Pedal

TC Electronic – Polytune Pedal

MXR Il Torino Overdrive

Rockett Pedals Archer Boost Overdrive Guitar Effects Pedal

EarthQuaker Devices Organizer V2 Polyphonic Organ Emulator Pedal

Death By Audio – Apocalypse Pedal

Hotone Skyline Series VERB Digital Reverb Pedal

Solid Gold FX – Tremolo

Fulltone GT-500

Voodoo Labs – Mondo Power Supply

Pedal Train Pro w/ hard shell case

Akai Advanced 61

Novation Launchkey 61

Pedal Train Case for Keyboards

Ampeg – SVT-212AV

Two Tier Keyboard Stand

Single tier Keyboard Stand

25 Key Novation Launchport – Midi Keyboard

Roland Trigger Pad – SPD-S

Roland Drum Triggers

SPD incident number is 2018-050966.

BICYCLE THIEF PLEADS: You might remember the case of 25-year-old Casey Carlstedt, who was charged in a bicycle theft case that played out here in late 2016. Video showed him stealing Doug’s bicycle in North Delridge; a reader spotted the bicycle; another reader identified Carlstedt (backstory links are in this WSB story). We had checked in on the case from time to time, but it’s been a while, and Doug let us know this week that Carlstedt had struck a plea bargain. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree theft, as well as a reduced charge from a drug case in December 2016, and when sentenced on March 2nd, the recommendation will be credit for time served. Records show Carlstedt spent six months in jail last year, from early March through early September, in connection with multiple misdemeanor cases.