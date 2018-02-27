West Seattle, Washington

27 Tuesday

47℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary suspect arrested in Highland Park

February 27, 2018 11:31 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Highland Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

11:31 AM: Thanks for the tips about police activity outside the Highland Park 7-11. That helped us zero in on the source of some scanner traffic about an arrest – and now we’ve just obtained more information from SPD media-relations Det. Mark Jamieson (officers at the scene declined comment). He says the white Escalade in the photo was suspected in connection with a West Seattle burglary this morning and a non-West Seattle burglary yesterday (in South Precinct jurisdiction); an officer spotted it, called for backup, and a “felony stop” (which usually means guns drawn) was made in the 7-11 parking lot. They arrested a suspect and impounded the vehicle, pending a search warrant. More details are expected to be made public a bit later, police tell us, so look for another update.

ADDED 1:36 PM: SPD Blotter‘s report notes that an “observant neighbor” is to thank:

A neighbor called 911 Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. after she spotted a man attempting to break into a home in the 1200 block of SW Othello Street. The witness continued to update dispatchers as officers were responding to the home and described a white Cadillac Escalade driving away from the home.

The King County Sheriff’s Guardian One helicopter was in the area and spotted the SUV leaving the neighborhood. The pilot directed officers to the vehicle in the 1600 block of Southwest Holden Street. Seattle police officers took the 23-year-old into custody and have turned him over to burglary detectives. Detectives believe the suspect may be responsible for an additional burglary in the area this week. Detectives will book the suspect into King County Jail for investigation of burglary.

ADDED 2:58 PM: According to a separate online update from the South Precinct’s commander, the non-West Seattle burglary yesterday was in the 10100 block of Rainier Ave S. The victims, who were home, provided police with a plate number, so that’s how police knew what/who they were looking for.

Share This

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary suspect arrested in Highland Park"

  • Question Authority February 27, 2018 (12:00 pm)
    Reply

    Given the latest news about what crimes are even being prosecuted now I expect this thief free this afternoon to strike again.  Only in Seattle does crime pay extra dividends.

    • WSB February 27, 2018 (1:07 pm)
      Reply

      Actually, what you are referring to does *not* involve crimes in the city of Seattle, and even for the jurisdictions outside Seattle only referred to misdemeanors, not felonies (such as residential burglary), so, not applicable. And while we’ve reported some cases recently that did indeed involve relatively quick release/low or no bail, it doesn’t yet seem universal; note yesterday’s report on the arrest at a different 7-11, with that suspect held on $225,000 bail (and still in jail four days later). I don’t know if this suspect has been booked yet – waiting for the promised added SPD info that will likely help me figure out who it is, once they’re on the register – TR

      • Question Authority February 27, 2018 (1:29 pm)
        Reply

        I may have used a general vague representation of the current Criminal Justice System but only as a means to point out how broken it is regardless of locale or jurisdiction.  Don’t do the crime if you can’t pay the time and hopefully that time is plentiful and life-altering or what consequence is there for violating public trust and establish laws.

  • West Seattle Hipster February 27, 2018 (12:25 pm)
    Reply

    Great job SPD.  Wonder how long before the suspect is released from custody free to resume his career.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann