WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another phone-grab robbery reported

8:39 PM: The Seattle Police/Fire response in the 5200 block of Delridge Way SW is for a person who reported being hit by four people who then took off with the victim’s phone. So far, the robbers have been described over police radio only as four black males in their early 20s, all wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and blue jeans. No further information yet.

8:53 PM: A police officer still at the scene tells us the victim was an “adult male,” taken to the hospital by private (AMR) ambulance to be checked out. No additional details about the circumstances or the robbers; no one in custody so far.