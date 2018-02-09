VIDEO: Students’ Page-to-Stage poetry performances @ Chief Sealth IHS

Again this year, we were at Chief Sealth International High School for ninth-graders’ Page-to-Stage poetry performances – group performances of 19 poems, in the four clips below:

As explained in the program for Thursday night’s performances:

The project is a collaboration with classroom teachers Heather Griffin, Gentle McGaughey, Luke Azinger, and Andy Tuller. This semester half of the 9th-grade classes wrote original poetry focusing on a variety of poetic devices. After the writing process, the poems were given to the remainig 9th graders in Ms. Griffin’s, Mr. Azinger’s, and Mr. Tuller’s classes. There, Book-It teaching artists worked with (the) students to analyze and adapt the student poems into scripts for the stage. The adaptations followed the Book-It style of creating dynamic tableaux, and adapting the poems using skills such as vocal expression, repetition, and choral lines. The result is what you will see here … these groups collaborated to create live plays out of the poems – taking them from page to stage.