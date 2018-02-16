VIDEO: Chief Sealth International High School’s Multicultural Night 2018

It’s been a busy week at local schools, with special events before Mid-Winter Break, including Chief Sealth International High School‘s annual Multicultural Night. We stopped in last night and caught a song by the guitarists and singers you see in our video above. The entertainment schedule also included mariachi, spoken word, and Native American, Latino, Polynesian, Cambodian, and Latin dancers, Some groups tabled, including the Japanese language program:

Other tablers included the Black Student Union, Gender and Sexuality Club, African Student Association, Key Club, Green Team, Thai Club, and Model UN.

Families and community members were invited to watch the performances:

This was a free event – if you missed it this year, watch our calendar next school year!