Trendy Crafts: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor, with summer camps and more!

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, Trendy Crafts. New local sponsors get the chance to tell you about their business, and here’s what Trendy Crafts would like you to know:

It all started in 2004, when two friends discovered a shared passion for crafting. As new mothers, the hours for creating were limited. Eventually, with children in school, Julie Rasmussen and Elizabeth Chapman decided to share their love of crafting as an afterschool class at their children’s school. It wasn’t long before requests came in from other schools to teach Trendy Crafts, and a business was born. Over the last five years, Trendy Crafts has continued to expand to many of the elementary schools in West Seattle.

Trendy Crafts inspires children to think creatively, to believe in their artistic vision and to support and encourage each other. We also love to share the joy of crafting in our community and are always looking for opportunities to bring people together to create! We are very excited to bring 5 sessions of summer camp to West Seattle families this summer.

If you have a child that loves to create and craft, a Trendy Crafts afterschool class or summer camp is the place to be. We focus on crafting in a social environment, and the results are projects both kids and parents want to keep! We often have parents tell us that their child loves to craft and they just don’t have time to do it at home (or don’t want the mess). We are passionate about keeping the American Arts and Crafts movement alive and thriving in the next generation.

We see so many transformations through crafting – children boost their self-confidence, and we work hard to foster an environment that is socially supportive for all kids. Adults who craft with us are looking for a social and creative outlet, and we often hear about how they were looking for a way to add more creativity into their lives. A night out with friends that ends with a creation you love is a positive experience.

In the five years that Trendy Crafts has been part of the West Seattle community, we have built relationships with so many families through craft projects. Adults and children alike are looking for creative outlets and we love to provide options. We host birthday parties, adult evening crafting events, and of course our afterschool enrichment classes and summer camps. In the past we have partnered with other West Seattle businesses to host adult craft parties.

Trendy Crafts‘ founders are active in the community, with organizations including CARE.org – to support and empower children around the world – and Girl Scouts of Western Washington, to encourage and inspire girls in our community (you might remember this WSB story). In addition to the very crafty Girl Scout troop that Elizabeth leads, they also volunteer as Cabin Leaders at Camp Chinook every summer.

Interested in Trendy Crafts summer camp? Here’s the registration page. Links about everything Trendy Crafts offers can be found on their home page. Questions? Contact info is here.

We thank Trendy Crafts for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.