TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER TODAY: Frosty Friday updates

5:42 AM: Good morning! No snow yet but the forecast says it’s likely this afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid-20s now so watch out for lingering ice on sidewalks and streets. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far this morning.

8:31 AM: It’s been a very quiet morning. Still no incidents. Reminder that school will be back in session for everyone on Monday – this is the last day of mid-winter break for Seattle Public Schools (and independent schools that follow its schedule).