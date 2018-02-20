TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER: Post-holiday Tuesday updates

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:55 AM: Good morning. One incident so far this morning – a stalled vehicle is partly blocking the HOV lane on the NB 1st Avenue South Bridge.

WATER TAXI: Back in service but with a vessel change – Spirit of Kingston on the West Seattle run, Doc Maynard on the Vashon Island run.

WEATHER: Below freezing this morning – so watch out for icy spots – and a chance of a little snow.

SCHOOL’S OUT: Mid-winter break week continues for Seattle Public Schools.

LIGHT-RAIL OPEN HOUSE: Missed last Tuesday’s Sound Transit open house in West Seattle? Or, have something more to say? Tonight is the third and final event in this early round – 5:30-7:30 pm at Union Station downtown (401 S. Jackson).