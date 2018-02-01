TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch, as February begins

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:55 AM: Welcome to a new month. No incidents reported currently in/from West Seattle, but here are other transportation notes/reminders:

SCHOOL-BUS STRIKE: Day one. Remember that this means more personal-vehicle traffic near schools, especially elementaries.

REMINDER – FAUNTLEROY/WILDWOOD CLOSURE STARTS MONDAY: The intersection just south of the Fauntleroy ferry terminal will close Monday for up to two weeks of road-panel replacement and curb-ramp building. Metro has now announced its reroute plan affecting the C Line and Route 116.