TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:49 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported right now in/from West Seattle.

Reminders:

PRESIDENTS DAY ON MONDAY: Metro will be on a reduced-weekday schedule, and there will be no Water Taxi service.

ALSO ABOUT THE WATER TAXI: Fares are going up March 1st.

7:03 AM: If you usually travel northbound on 509/99 from south of the 1st Avenue Bridge, it’s really slow going all the way back to Burien and beyond, according to the SDOT traffic map. An SFD response is just now being sent to the area.

7:10 AM: Here’s a screengrab from the WSDOT camera showing the trouble spot:

7:23 AM: This continues to block all lanes. (added) WSDOT notes, “You can still get on from W. Marginal, but avoid NB 509 south of there.”

7:42 AM: All lanes have reopened, but, again quoting WSDOT, “a huge backup remains.” No other trouble spots so far this morning.

8:25 AM: Crash reported at Delridge/Henderson.