West Seattle, Washington

15 Thursday

45℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

February 15, 2018 6:49 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:49 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported right now in/from West Seattle.

Reminders:

PRESIDENTS DAY ON MONDAY: Metro will be on a reduced-weekday schedule, and there will be no Water Taxi service.

ALSO ABOUT THE WATER TAXI: Fares are going up March 1st.

7:03 AM: If you usually travel northbound on 509/99 from south of the 1st Avenue Bridge, it’s really slow going all the way back to Burien and beyond, according to the SDOT traffic map. An SFD response is just now being sent to the area.

7:10 AM: Here’s a screengrab from the WSDOT camera showing the trouble spot:

7:23 AM: This continues to block all lanes. (added) WSDOT notes, “You can still get on from W. Marginal, but avoid NB 509 south of there.”

7:42 AM: All lanes have reopened, but, again quoting WSDOT, “a huge backup remains.” No other trouble spots so far this morning.

8:25 AM: Crash reported at Delridge/Henderson.

Share This

7 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch"

  • Out in the cold February 15, 2018 (8:16 am)
    Reply

    I don’t suppose anyone can enlighten me as to why I’m seeing lots of small green buses functioning as Rapid Ride the past several days? 3 days in a row many of us have been left waiting at the last stops headed into downtown by multiple buses in a row. The pattern seems to be a genuinely full bus passes, then a bus with some room passes and finally a only half full bus shows and stops. But with 5-10 minutes between each bus. This is absurd. I realize many people are conflicted on the light rail but as far as I’m concerned it can’t get here soon enough. Metro can’t seem to dedicate adequate buses to our rapidly growing neighborhood, and nor properly coordinate with their drivers so that people aren’t left at stops for 15+ minute delays

    • WSB February 15, 2018 (8:19 am)
      Reply

      Someone asked that the other day. If it’s continuing, I need to ask Metro and will today. Any specifics appreciated (time, place)

      • CAM February 15, 2018 (8:32 am)
        Reply

        It happened Tuesday morning at the Junction stop at about 7:50 am (give or take 5 minutes). When I transferred at Avalon I saw it was followed by the typical red bus immediately. The green bus did skip the Fauntleroy stop because their was no space. I’m assuming the red bus stopped there because it had room still at Avalon. 

      • Jeff Switzer, Metro February 15, 2018 (8:48 am)
        Reply

        Thanks, locations and times will help us understand what is happening and explain why. 

  • Coffeedude February 15, 2018 (8:41 am)
    Reply

    The delridge Barton accident is quite different. A car on top of another one.  Wasn’t able to snap a pic.

    • WSB February 15, 2018 (9:47 am)
      Reply

      Thanks, sorry we couldn’t go to it – we were on the way to cover Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead speaking to WSHS students and the crash didn’t sound like anything out of the ordinary minus that description! Someone sent an aftermath photo with tow’ers already there.

  • Out in the cold February 15, 2018 (8:56 am)
    Reply

    Past 3 days at the Yancy & Avalaon stop, around approximately 7:50-8. I’ve sent several messages to metro but the response has been fairly cookie cutter, not specifics.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann