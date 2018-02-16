TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Pre-holiday-weekend Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning. So far, no incidents reported in/from West Seattle.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND AHEAD: Monday is Presidents Day, and that will affect transit schedules – no Water Taxi on Monday; Metro will run the “reduced weekday” service. Monday also will be the first day of a weeklong mid-winter break for Seattle Public Schools.

8:45 AM: A “heavy rescue” response is headed to West Marginal Way S. and South Holden [map].

8:50 AM: The response is already being downsized. No major injuries and no major traffic effects, per scanner.