TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch, with bridge crashes and Presidents Day info

February 19, 2018 6:14 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:12 AM: Thanks for the tips. Per scanner, there is trouble in both directions on the West Seattle Bridge – a motorcycle crash with one person (update: 48-year-old man) being taken to the hospital, near the Delridge exit on the westbound side, and an incident reported to involve two vehicles on the eastbound side. Tow trucks are reported to have been called for all. SDOT says “the EB left lane and the WB 2 right lanes” are blocked right now.

6:19 AM: Other notes – no major power outages remain but there are a few small pockets; doesn’t look like any that would affect traffic.

TRANSIT CHANGES: For the Presidents Day holiday:
-Water Taxi out of service
-Metro on “reduced weekday” service

6:22 AM: Heard via scanner, trouble with a railroad-crossing arm at 1st and Spokane, and it might not be fixed for at least an hour.

7:04 AM: Per scanner, police say the westbound West Seattle Bridge is clear, an hour-plus after the motorcycle crash that sent a man to the hospital (see above).

7:05 AM: SDOT says both directions are clear.

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch, with bridge crashes and Presidents Day info"

  • newnative February 19, 2018 (7:01 am)
    The lanes are still closed but the traffic is so light that it doesn’t seem to be affecting speed. 

  • S. February 19, 2018 (7:19 am)
    SPD has taken the 3 of us involved in the eastbound side home. All 3 are all ok. I am sorry to all that were impacted. Spinnout on black ice. It was unclear to me if there was a connection between the eastbound and west bound incidents.

    • WSB February 19, 2018 (7:23 am)
      Glad you are OK. Sounds from radio communication like they are still trying to sort out everything and whether there was any connection.

  • S. February 19, 2018 (8:17 am)
    Photo of the motorcycle crash taken at 6:03am.

