West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

45℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

February 12, 2018 6:54 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:54 AM: Good morning! Chilly but dry Monday. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle

Reminders, in case you missed the original reports Friday: Fauntleroy Way/Wildwood reopened Friday afternoon after work concluded early … The school-bus strike is over; after a ratification vote Saturday, drivers were to be back to work today.

7:02 AM: Jim reports that the 16th/Roxbury lights are still flashing red, as they’ve been doing since last night’s outage.

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann