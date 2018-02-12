TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:54 AM: Good morning! Chilly but dry Monday. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle

Reminders, in case you missed the original reports Friday: Fauntleroy Way/Wildwood reopened Friday afternoon after work concluded early … The school-bus strike is over; after a ratification vote Saturday, drivers were to be back to work today.

7:02 AM: Jim reports that the 16th/Roxbury lights are still flashing red, as they’ve been doing since last night’s outage.