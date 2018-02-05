TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday updates

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:49 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported in West Seattle or on the outbound routes.

Updates:

SCHOOL BUS STRIKE: First Student drivers who transport Seattle Public Schools students are striking for a third day.

FAUNTLEROY/WILDWOOD CLOSURE: First scheduled day of a two-week project closing this intersection just south of the Fauntleroy ferry dock and rerouting the C Line and Route 116. We’re headed downhill in a minute to verify.

7:20 AM: As of a few minutes ago, the intersection is still open. But preparations are under way (for example, a car in the “no parking” zone on 45th SW just north of Wildwood was being towed). And the buses ARE rerouting – we were behind a RapidRide C Line going eastbound on SW Trenton. Once on 45th, it’s slow going for the C Line while negotiating a traffic circle that, as a commenter pointed out, has been extended with asphalt for the buses. We’ll check back next hour to see if the closure’s set up yet.

11:38 AM: We did finally get back to the area after 10 am, and yes, the closure is now in effect. Note that 45th SW north of Wildwood is a lot busier than usual because of the detours.