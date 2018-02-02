TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

SCHOOL-BUS STRIKE: Day two, although Seattle Public Schools said First Student might provide some service, and that affected families would be notified directly.

MONDAY REMINDER: The Fauntleroy/Wildwood intersection closure, including rerouting of the C Line and 116 buses, is scheduled to start Monday and last up to two weeks.

7:08 AM: Transit alert just in from Metro: