TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

7:02 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.
SCHOOL-BUS STRIKE: Day two, although Seattle Public Schools said First Student might provide some service, and that affected families would be notified directly.
MONDAY REMINDER: The Fauntleroy/Wildwood intersection closure, including rerouting of the C Line and 116 buses, is scheduled to start Monday and last up to two weeks.
7:08 AM: Transit alert just in from Metro:
Transit Alert – The first Route 57 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Alaska Junction at 6:41 AM is operating more than 30 minutes late this morning.
