TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: February’s final Tuesday

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:56 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far this morning.

WATER TAXI: Last week’s damage to the Vashon vessel Sally Fox is now fixed and as of the Monday pm commute, KCDOT tells us, it was back on the island run, with Doc Maynard returning to the West Seattle run.

SUNDAY MORNING HIGHWAY 99 ALERT: The Battery Street Tunnel and points north will be closed for a while Sunday morning because of the Hot Chocolate run – details here.

10:08 AM: Report of a semitruck stalled on one northbound lane of the South Park Bridge. Otherwise, quiet morning until now – we always appreciate your traffic and breaking-news tips 24/7 at 206-293-6302, text or voice.