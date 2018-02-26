TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school Monday

West Seattle, Washington

6:59 AM: Good morning! Seattle Public Schools‘ mid-winter break is over. The cold weather isn’t over yet, though – 32 degrees out there right now. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle.

7:30 AM: Crash reported at Spokane/Klickitat.

Also, the state ferry Issaquah will be taken off the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth run after the morning commute for emergency maintenance; some sailings will be canceled.

10:26 AM: WSF has changed the plan – Issaquah will continue running, but at half-power, while the work is done.

