TRAFFIC/TRANSIT REMINDER: Fauntleroy/Wildwood closure set to start Monday





Another reminder that tomorrow is the scheduled start of the SDOT project that will close the intersection of Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Wildwood [map], just south of the ferry terminal, for up to two weeks, for replacement of concrete road panels and construction of a curb ramp. That means a traffic detour, bus reroutes, and parking restrictions nearby, including along the temporary bus route, which includes SW Trenton.

-The original SDOT announcement with detour info is here

-The detailed Metro reroute announcement for RapidRide C Line and Route 116 is here

SDOT says the closure starts at 7 am Monday; Metro says the reroutes begin at the “start of service” for the affected routes. We will be checking the area for our regular weekday traffic/transit coverage. You can check traffic cameras in the vicinity via this page on the Washington State Ferries website.