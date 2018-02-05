West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

TRAFFIC ALERT: SDOT crew to work on 6 West Seattle traffic signals tomorrow

February 5, 2018 3:15 pm
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Just in from SDOT:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) advises travelers that work is being done at six intersections in West Seattle to install new traffic control components so that they are compatible with the latest traffic control operating system. The new equipment will allow improved system operations and updated pedestrian crossing times. This work is a part of collaboration with community feedback over pedestrian crossing times along SW Admiral Way and California Way SW. Work is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6.

What to expect:

Revised signal operation timings and updated pedestrian crossing cycle length during a.m. peak, p.m. peak, and off-peak hours. The locations are as follows:

41st Ave SW and SW Admiral Way
42nd Ave SW and SW Admiral Way
California Ave SW and SW Admiral Way
California Ave SW and SW Lander St
California Ave SW and SW Stevens St
California Ave SW and SW Hanford St

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: SDOT crew to work on 6 West Seattle traffic signals tomorrow"

  • TylerL February 5, 2018 (3:22 pm)
    The stoplight on the west side of the low bridge (leading to T-5) REALLY needs some help. Needlessly cycling through at all hours of the day when there is no traffic to or from T-5. 

    • WSB February 5, 2018 (3:22 pm)
      Have you reported it to 206-684-ROAD?

      • TylerL February 5, 2018 (3:35 pm)
        Just did – and it was surprisingly easy. A human answered instantly and seemed to care. Thanks, WSB!

  • MJ February 5, 2018 (10:00 pm)
    TylerL

    I hope you have better luck in getting a malfunctioning fixed than I have. 

    The signal just to the west continues to stop WB curb lane cars when no conflict exists, 5+ years now and still not fixed.

    MJ

