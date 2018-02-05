TRAFFIC ALERT: SDOT crew to work on 6 West Seattle traffic signals tomorrow

Just in from SDOT:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) advises travelers that work is being done at six intersections in West Seattle to install new traffic control components so that they are compatible with the latest traffic control operating system. The new equipment will allow improved system operations and updated pedestrian crossing times. This work is a part of collaboration with community feedback over pedestrian crossing times along SW Admiral Way and California Way SW. Work is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6.

What to expect:

Revised signal operation timings and updated pedestrian crossing cycle length during a.m. peak, p.m. peak, and off-peak hours. The locations are as follows:

41st Ave SW and SW Admiral Way

42nd Ave SW and SW Admiral Way

California Ave SW and SW Admiral Way

California Ave SW and SW Lander St

California Ave SW and SW Stevens St

California Ave SW and SW Hanford St