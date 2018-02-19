West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: DUI investigation after driver hits pedestrian at 26th/Genesee

February 19, 2018 10:50 am
10:50 AM: Thanks for the tips and the texted photo. SW Genesee is blocked by police just west of Delridge. The 911 log shows a medical call there just after 9 am; we’re on the way to find out more.

11:10 AM: The police here are from the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad. The medical call was from the incident – a female pedestrian hit by a driver on Genesee at 26th and taken to Harborview.

11:20 AM: Police here also tell us it’s a DUI investigation.

A ReachNow car still on the scene has visible driver-side windshield damage.

11:56 AM: SFD says the victim is an “adult female with serious injuries.”

1:04 PM: Still blocked off with investigators working.

2:19 PM: SDOT has since tweeted that the street is open again.

9 Replies to "UPDATE: DUI investigation after driver hits pedestrian at 26th/Genesee"

  • Jennifer February 19, 2018 (10:59 am)
    http://komonews.com/news/local/woman-struck-by-car-seriously-injured-near-west-seattle-golf-course

     

    • WSB February 19, 2018 (11:47 am)
      “Near the golf course”? More like right next to Delridge Community Center Park and Skatepark. Anyway, got it now, somehow missed the dispatch at 9 am and didn’t get any texts but for some reason – once TCI got there, about 10 people messaged us in the span of a few minutes, so we headed over. Will do what we can to find out more about the victim and suspect. And if anyone heard/saw a helicopter, another TV station flew in just as we were leaving. – TR

  • MJ February 19, 2018 (11:45 am)
    I hope the ped is not too seriously hurt.  And if the driver was a DUI I hope they get prosecuted to fullest extent possible.  DUI is just plane inexcusable as is using your cell phone when driving!

  • CH February 19, 2018 (11:47 am)
    So sad to hear about pedestrian getting hit, really hope she will be okay. Too many drivers speed through there even though it is clearly marked to go 20mph on Genesee. I walk that intersection everyday and always watch out for speeding cars. Even if I would have time to cross the street before car comes, I wait and let them pass. I understand a roundabout cannot be installed there due to Metro buses using Genesee as main arterial but some speed bumps would be nice. I was there at 26th & Genesee earlier this morning when driver was getting arrested and saw the damage to ReachNow car. After speaking with eye witness about what happened, sounds like pedestrian was hit pretty hard. And you can see that from just the damage on the car’s window too. Hopefully pedestrian does not have internal bleeding and will be okay. For those drivers always in a rush, please slow down and leave earlier than usual. Families with kids, people with dogs and runners are always using this same crosswalk including myself. Follow the speed limit signs and be aware of your surroundings. This driver might’ve been impaired like story states, but drivers speed through this intersection and neighborhood on a daily basis. Slow down, please. And if you walk in this neighborhood, be extra cautious at intersections and crossing street. 

  • MJ February 19, 2018 (12:02 pm)
    CH from the initial report it is a potential DUI situation, and speed limits that are inconsistent with street design are not effective.

    • CH February 19, 2018 (12:24 pm)
      MJ, I understand and mentioned in my comment driver might’ve been impaired like story states. Was just making it a point to also mention that drivers speed through Genesee all the time and side streets nearby. And what do you mean by ‘speed limits that are inconsistent with street design are not effective’? By that are you saying drivers should be able to go faster on Genesee because of the down hill? Just curious what you are meaning. It’s hard sometimes to understand through typing online as opposed to face-to-face conversation.

  • NancyF February 19, 2018 (12:05 pm)
    Yup. The “Your Speed is” signage is so-so for effectiveness. By the way this is at the intersection with the marked cross-walk. I truly believe drivers generally do not know we’re supposed to yield for pedestrians at ANY intersection. FWIW, I’m pretty agressive about using my right-of-way crossing–of course not at risk of injury, but I definitely take position to cross and look to catch the driver’s eye. If they don’t stop, I do make a “slow-down” sign with my hand. I do this because it may help remind drivers to watch for pedestrians. I need reminding, too. We all can tend to get a little blase.

    • WSB February 19, 2018 (12:16 pm)
      And for those who aren’t familiar with the area … 26th is a “neighborhood greenway” through North Delridge, and people should expect more pedestrian/bicycle traffic there because of that, and like just about everywhere else, the surrounding area is densifying, with old houses on Delridge being redeveloped into townhouse clusters, and the new residential development on the east side of Delridge (formerly private greenbelt) just north of Genesee, with ever-busier Youngstown Cultural Arts Center on that side and the Community Center, Park, and skatepark on the other.

  • Swede. February 19, 2018 (1:36 pm)
    A DUI at nine in the morning on a Monday… that person ‘might’ have a record already since that’s pretty obviously a serious addiction problem. Hopefully the person mowed down survive. 

