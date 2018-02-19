UPDATE: DUI investigation after driver hits pedestrian at 26th/Genesee

10:50 AM: Thanks for the tips and the texted photo. SW Genesee is blocked by police just west of Delridge. The 911 log shows a medical call there just after 9 am; we’re on the way to find out more.

11:10 AM: The police here are from the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad. The medical call was from the incident – a female pedestrian hit by a driver on Genesee at 26th and taken to Harborview.

11:20 AM: Police here also tell us it’s a DUI investigation.

A ReachNow car still on the scene has visible driver-side windshield damage.

11:56 AM: SFD says the victim is an “adult female with serious injuries.”

1:04 PM: Still blocked off with investigators working.

2:19 PM: SDOT has since tweeted that the street is open again.