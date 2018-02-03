THINK SUMMER! 2018 Seafair Pirates Landing vendor application time

This dim time of year, we’ll take any excuse to show a sunny summertime photo. Above, that’s part of the Alki Beach seawall crowd that awaited the Seafair Pirates’ Landing last July. The date is set for this year, and applications are open for vendors. From event producers:

Seattle Seafair Pirates Landing – Saturday, July 7, 2018 The Seattle Seafair Pirates Landing is seeking the following: • Vendors with pirate/nautical/maritime themed art, crafts, and products who would like to vend at the landing

• Face painters, psychics, henna artists, etc. who would like to provide services to event attendees

• Food trucks to feed the hungry pirate masses

• Commercial/merchant sponsors who want to show their support for our Seafair Pirate community

• Nonprofits interested in providing a pirate/nautical/maritime-themed kids activity in exchange for complimentary booth or tabling space

If any of that interests you – here’s where to go. (And in case you missed it last month … it’s application time for West Seattle Summer Fest, too.)