THE WHEEL THING: Rainier Roller Girls’ next bout rolls into Southgate on Saturday

(Photo by Steve Messerer)

Southgate Roller Rink – right next door in White Center – has made our area a hotspot for roller derby, for all ages, not just spectators, but skaters. It’s where the Rainier Roller Girls‘ new season is under way, with monthly “high-energy, all-ages-themed bouts” at Southgate. And they want to make sure you know what they’re all about. Rainier Roller Girls “are an all-female flat-track roller-derby league … a small competitive travel team made of 20-plus active skaters, retired skaters, and volunteers. We believe all is possible with a little elbow grease, an amazing support system, and loyal fans.” They launched in 2011 and are a “skater-owned league” that’s focused “on fitness, mental game, and fun for both the skaters and fans.”

(Courtesy THM Photo)

This year’s lineup of bouts continues Saturday (February 17th) with “Flashback to the ’80s,” continuing March 24th with “Mortal Kom-bout,” April 21st with “Heathers vs. Mean Girls,” May 19th with “Superheroes vs. Villains,” and June 15th with “Adults-only Rocky Horror.” They add: “Spectators are strongly encouraged to dress for the theme!” You can buy your ticket in advance here. And bring $ for the bake sale! P.S. – Rainier Roller Girls are recruiting, too: