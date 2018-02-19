STORM SCENES: Alki aftermath; windblown waves; birds in the breeze – and snow!

The storm’s gone – but not forgotten. Some scenes to share:

That photo is from today at Alki Beach, by David Hutchinson, who explains:

Lots of Alki Beach sand in motion yesterday. The wind blew a bunch off the surface to the south – including across Alki Ave, while the wave action removed about 2-3 feet beginning at the high-tide line. Assume that this will reinforce the offshore sandbars that are visible at low tides.

If you missed the north-wind-fueled wave action that caused it, here are reader videos showing what happened, starting with this one at sunset by Marie:

A little earlier, Bridget also caught the wind and waves:

Hours before that, Rachael recorded gulls in windsurfing mode:

And as wild as things got on Sunday, you might have forgotten that the morning weather was all about snow showers. Along Beach Drive, Lura recorded a great blue heron standing strong in the windblown snow – for a bit:

Thanks again to everyone sharing photos and videos; e-mail is always best – editor@westseattleblog.com – but if it’s easier, you can text to our hotline, too – 206-293-6302 – thank you!