STORM AFTERMATH: Park trees toppled

If you haven’t been to West Seattle’s forested parks since Sunday’s windstorm, be aware you might encounter toppled trees. Kersti Muul shared these views of a big grand fir downed at Lincoln Park, “west across the field from the bluff trail, just next to the beech grove.”

Thanks also to Hallidie for word of a big Douglas fir down along the path uphill from Colman Pool, with several alders taken down too. And a commenter mentioned trees downed in Schmitz Park as well. We have a message out to Seattle Parks to ask if their arborists have yet assessed tree damage/loss citywide as a result of the storm.