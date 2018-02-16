SPORTS: Kennedy swimmers/divers in state finals

Thanks to Brent Lindblom for the update – you’re invited to go cheer for swimmers and divers in the finals tomorrow!

Congratulations to the Kennedy HS Swim and Dive Team advancing to the State Finals this weekend. Though Kennedy Catholic High School is technically located in Burien, West Seattle has many students attending the school. Swim Finals:

Jack Fenster: 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free style, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Ty Lindblom: 200 Medley Relay, 100 Back Stroke, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Brendon Stoll: 200 Medley Relay and 200 Free Relay

Luke Dorsett: 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay

Ben Kinerk: 200 Medley Relay an 400 Free Relay

Alternates: Riley Duvall, JJ Hartog, Trey Hunt Dive Finals:

Ryan Klem: Men 1 meter diving Location: King County Aquatics Center – 650 SW Campus Dr, Federal Way Finals: Saturday (February 17th)

Warm-up: 1:10 pm – Finals events start: 2:20 pm

State Admission Prices: Day Passes- Adult: $10 – Seniors/Students: $8 – Children Under 5: Free

(Please note that it is cash only)

Anybody else local in the state finals? Let us know!