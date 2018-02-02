SPORTS: Congratulations to Kennedy HS swimmers/divers in Saturday’s district championships

Big day for high-school swimmers/divers tomorrow. Tonight we have an update from Brent Lindblom about Kennedy High School swimmers, including West Seattleites, headed into the district championships:

West Central District III Swim and Dive Champs

Though Kennedy Catholic High School is technically located in Burien, West Seattle has a growing number of students attending the school.

The Kennedy Boys swim and dive team is headed to WCD III 4A Swimming and Diving Championships being held at Curtis Aquatic Center (8805 40th St W, University Place). Congratulations to the Lancer boys moving on to Division championships:

Jack Fenster (50 Free)

Ty Lindblom (100 Back)

Ben Kinerk (50 Free & 100 Free)

Luke Dorsett (200 Free & 100 Free)

Brendan Stoll (50 Free)

Alternates:

Trey Hunt (Alt) – Lucas Richardson (Alt) – JJ Hartog (Alt) – Riley Duvall (Alt) – Ryan Klem (Swim Alt)

Date and Times for Swim Finals:

Saturday, February 3: Swimming Finals (Top 16 from Friday) – 3:30 Warmup – 4:30 Start

Except for participating athletes, all other students and parents must pay. Athletes will sit on the pool deck and spectators will sit upstairs. Admission is cash only – Adults: $8, Students w/ASB $5, Students without ASB $5, Under 12 $4, Senior Citizens $5