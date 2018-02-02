SMALL BUSINESS ADVISORY COUNCIL: Here’s who’s in the new city-convened group

The members of the new city-convened Small Business Advisory Council have just been announced, and we recognize two West Seattle businesses on the list. As explained in the news release from Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s office, the SBAC is “a group tasked with ensuring small businesses have a role in informing policies and programs, and have the access to resources they need to thrive and be part of the solutions to the challenges of growth and Seattle’s affordability crisis” and “will provide input on the impact of City decisions, make policy recommendations, and help increase access to tools and resources available to small businesses including arts and culture organizations.” The announcement notes that small businesses “account for more than half of all jobs in Washington State and employ nearly 200,000 people in Seattle.”

Here are the members announced by the mayor – we’ve highlighted those we know have local ties (please let us know if we missed someone!):

Co-Chair Joe Fugere, Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

Co-Chair Taylor Hoang, Cyclo Corp., Ethnic Business Coalition

Co-Chair Donna Moodie, Marjorie Restaurant, Mint Holding

Co-Chair Tracy Taylor, Elliott Bay Book Company

Maryan Abdulle, Nasib Family Child Care

Zewditu Aschenaki, Salon Adidez

Joey Burgess, Queer/Bar, Grim’s Provisions and Spirits

Shaiza Damji, Hotel Nexus

Solomon Dubie, Café Avole

Annette Heide-Jessen, Kaffeeklatsch

Edouardo Jordan, Salare Restaurant, JuneBaby

Lacey Leavitt, Electric Dream Factory

Elise Lindborg, ZippyDogs LLC

Michael Megalli, indie.biz

Debbie Millard, Ballard Oil Company

Molly Moon, Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream

Linda Morton, Terra Plata

Gayle Nowicki, Gargoyles Statuary

Kamala Saxton, Marination

Lei Ann Shiramizu, Momo

Leigh Stone, Crybaby Studios

Gail Stringer, Hawaii General Store

Chuck Wang, Stage

Edwin Wanji, Sphere Solar Energy

Beto Yarce, Ventures

Lara Zahaba, Stoup Brewing

The SBAC also will have two city councilmembers serving “ex officio”: West Seattle/South Park’s Lisa Herbold and, newly elected to citywide Position 8, Teresa Mosqueda. The group’s expected to meet quarterly, starting with its first meeting on February 21st.