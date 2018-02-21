See what’s up at your city-run community centers and pool this spring/summer

Looking for classes, lessons, camps, special events? The city’s out with the new brochure for area community centers – Alki (5817 SW Stevens), Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), Hiawatha (2700 California SW), High Point (6920 34th SW), South Park (8319 8th Ave. S.) – plus Southwest Pool and Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle). Among many other listings, the brochure includes the list of centers where the annual egg hunt will be happening on Saturday, March 31st. You can see the brochure here in PDF.