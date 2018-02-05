West Seattle, Washington

Second lawsuit in West Seattle illegal tree cutting settled for $360,000, city announces

February 5, 2018 3:34 pm
 Environment | West Seattle news

(City-provided photo accompanying announcement)

3:34 PM: Almost 10 months after the city announced its first settlement in the infamous West Seattle illegal tree-cutting case, another has just been announced. From the city news release:

The City has settled the second of two civil suits against West Seattle homeowners who the City alleged hired people to cut down a swath of a greenbelt in late 2015 or early 2016 to improve the homeowners’ views.

The unpermitted tree cutting near the 3200 block of 35th Ave. SW occurred in environmentally critical areas on a steep slope near the defendants’ homes. In its two lawsuits, the City alleged that two separate groups of people were responsible for cutting two distinct areas of City trees. Between the two cuttings, 153 trees of varying sizes, including many big-leaf maples and Scouler’s willows, were felled and left crisscrossing the area. The first suit settled in 2017 for $440,000. In the second suit the City sought damages from Kostas Kyrimis, Linda Kyrimis, Nancy Despain, Wendy Sweigart, Leroy Bernard, Joyce Bernard, Charles King, Shirley King and Bruce Gross. The defendants have agreed to pay the City a total of $360,000 to resolve the matter.

Parks remediation of the area is already under way, and Parks plans to use the settlement funds to continue its work restoring the site and other greenbelt areas in the City.

Read the full news release here; our area’s City Councilmember Lisa Herbold is quoted as saying, “I expect these clear consequences will make someone think twice before considering arboricide in the future.” You can also read the settlement document here; we’re reading it now and will add any details of note that the city announcement didn’t include.

4:05 PM: A few other notes:

-Before the settlement, the case had been scheduled to go to trial this May.
-City-led restoration work continues at the sites where the trees were cut; volunteers helped out on Green Seattle Day last November.
-If you are new, or need a refresher on where this happened, our March 2016 story included a map.

  • Mr E February 5, 2018 (3:59 pm)
    That’s it?!

    • Oak tree February 5, 2018 (4:39 pm)
      $360,000 split nine ways is $40,000 each. Is that actually a deterrent?

      • S February 5, 2018 (10:48 pm)
        Pathetic that Herbold is patting herself on the back for this. She is truly out of touch with reality.

  • Mike February 5, 2018 (4:30 pm)
    So the perps insurance company paided the $360k?  Not much a deterrent if thats the case.

  • DD February 5, 2018 (4:48 pm)
    They got off way too easy. Judgement should have been at least triple this amount , given the extent of the damage and the decades it will take for regrowth. 

  • DH February 5, 2018 (5:17 pm)
    Agree with others that this was too light of a settlement. I hope some of the public shaming these individuals received will do something more. BTW I think they deserve continued negative feedback for their role in this. 

  • Mike February 5, 2018 (5:18 pm)
    That doesn’t even cover the cost of having new trees with root systems planted to replace what was cut, much less become a penalty for criminal acts.  They still get the extra million dollars in views?

  • just wondering February 5, 2018 (5:19 pm)
    I hope they plant fast growing, really tall trees!

  • Canton February 5, 2018 (5:30 pm)
    Looking at the stumps, there are a lot of older cuts. Wasn’t the first time.

  • Jissy February 5, 2018 (5:32 pm)
    That’s ridiculous — it should have been $360K PER PERSON!!!!

  • Jim February 5, 2018 (5:56 pm)
     Doesn’t look like steep slope. Felled sapling left on ground seems like responsible action to protect environment, provide wildlife habitat, and absorb rainfall, not unlike City Park and Rec recent actions to improve view and manage overgrowth from Hamilton Viewpoint.

    • Sna February 5, 2018 (8:00 pm)
      They need to cut more trees at Hamilton and other viewpoints in West Seattle.  Despite being legally protected views, the city is letting them disappear.  The actions a few years ago to kill the red alders there were meant to help the maple trees grow taller.  

  • MJ February 5, 2018 (5:59 pm)
    $40,000 and whatever they paid for attorneys cost is a sizeable hit. 

    I just wish the prosecutors office would treat all vandalism the same way!

  • JoB February 5, 2018 (6:14 pm)
    i hope that in addition to paying the fines their properties were assessed to include the increased tax value of that view

    • WSB February 5, 2018 (6:46 pm)
      You can look up the history of assessment of any property over the years via King County Parcel Viewer.

  • chemist February 5, 2018 (6:14 pm)
    Reply

    Did this settlement not involve Jane and John Does 1-5 who did the cutting?  I’m still curious if these chainsaw-wielding workers were from a company paying no attention to permits/land boundaries or a bunch of amateurs sent into the sloped woods with chainsaws.

    Defendants Jane and John Does 1-5 lacked probable cause to believe that the Parcels
    belonged to Kyrimis, Despain, Sweigart, Bernard, King, or Gross.

    The compliant noted 72 trees over 6″ diameter in this suit so they’ve gone down to $5k/tree with a $360k settlement, compared to the first settlement.

  • Unfair February 5, 2018 (7:15 pm)
    Tagging a fence can get you arrested. A nice pair of handcuffs, ride downtown, overnight or two in jail along with crime on permanent record would have been scarier than a cash payment for these types.  

  • dsa February 5, 2018 (8:08 pm)
    That view is easily worth $40k if it could be preserved.

  • Marty February 5, 2018 (8:45 pm)
    If our city is so “environmentally conscious” then why are the city officials allowing so many people living in motor homes and vans  in West Seattle?   They are  dumping garbage as well as “human waste”  on public and private property!  What about the noise and air pollution of generators being powered by gasoline that are running 24 hours a day?   Many people are turning a blind eye on this issue.   Also how about the safety of tax paying citizens?   Would you want one of your family members walking past these motor homes and vans?   I don’t think the mayor or city council members  would like a  motor home or a van parked in front of their residence?   I am a concerned West Seattle resident who cares about the safety of its citizens  and the environment!  MM

    • Canton February 5, 2018 (9:37 pm)
      Not sure how your complaint relates to above article, but definitely an issue. Hopefully not deflection of topic, as the greenbelt squatters aren’t clearcutting swaths of forest to enhance views.

  • John H February 5, 2018 (9:06 pm)
    Reply

    1. Make restitution themselves – physically take part in replanting and restoring the trees
    2. Somehow have their view blocked to the same level that is was before the trees were cut until the trees grow back (that’s a long time)
    3. Not be allowed to have their home values increase due to the better view

    I certainly hope their insurance company for their home refuse to pay any of the fine since they broke the law.

    How could they ever believe they would get away with this?

    John H

    • enviromaven February 5, 2018 (9:25 pm)
      Because they’re entitled, self-absorbed, and feel that rules don’t apply to them. 

  • Delilah February 5, 2018 (10:05 pm)
    Hey Marty – being poor and/or living in a trailer/van does not make you violent or untrustworthy

  • Canton February 5, 2018 (10:08 pm)
    What’s also disturbing, is Seattle green day had dozens of volunteers, to help remedy the destruction, of a handful of selfish few. Guessing those efforts aren’t calculated in cost of restoration.

