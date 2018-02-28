Seattle School Board to consider resolution tonight supporting gun laws, March for Our Lives

On the same day that students returned to class at the Florida high school where 17 people were killed two weeks ago, the Seattle School Board will at its “work session” meeting this afternoon/evening consider a resolution to go on record supporting gun laws and the nationwide march in support of them. The board –

led by president Leslie Harris, who represents West Seattle and South Park – will consider a resolution “to declare support for sensible gun safety legislation, declare opposition to efforts to arm educators in our schools, and declare support of the March for Our Lives on March 24, 2018.” The “sensible … legislation” is described in the resolution as:

• raising the age to purchase assault weapons to 21,

• implementing Enhanced Background Checks for Assault Weapons,

• banning the purchase and sale of “assault” or semi- automatic rifles and of any accessories designed to increase a gun’s rate of fire,

• establishing safety programs in schools that do NOT include arming educators or staff,

• eliminating private gun sale loopholes,

• providing funding for thorough gun violence research, including removing the prohibition on research and data collection by the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC);

• supporting prevention, intervention and community re-entry programs that reduce community and gun violence; and

• increased funding for programs and school staffing (i.e. counselors, nurses, and psychologists) that support student mental health, social and emotional learning, and antibullying; and therefore be it further

RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of the Seattle School District supports legislation currently under consideration by the Washington State Legislature that would enact some of the above measures, including Engrossed Senate Bill 5992, Senate Bill 6620 and House Bill 3004; and therefore be it further

RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of the Seattle School District wholly rejects the misguided suggestion, advanced by President Donald J. Trump, the National Rifle Association (NRA) and some members of the Washington State Legislature, that it is either desirable or appropriate to arm teachers in schools for any purpose, and will maintain existing prohibition of firearms at school and will NOT support any effort to arm educators and staff; and therefore be it further

RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of the Seattle School District wholly endorses and will

participate in the student-led March for Our Lives on March 24, 2018.