West Seattle, Washington

16 Friday

41℉

VIDEO: 2-alarm SFD response for 2-house West Seattle fire east of Fairmount Park

February 15, 2018 10:13 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

(Photo tweeted by @apollo18 – part of the SFD response, and smoke in the air)

10:13 PM: A “full response” from Seattle Fire is headed to the 5200 block of 36th SW for a house fire east of Fairmount Park [map]. The first crews arriving are seeing flames. More to come.

10:17 PM: A second alarm is being called as SFD says two houses are involved. They’re also calling for utilities – one house is reported to have wires down in the back yard.

10:26 PM: Per scanner, “the fire is under control in both buildings.” No word of any injuries so far.

(WSB photo)

10:40 PM: Some of the units are being dismissed.

10:58 PM: The fire has been called as “tapped.” Lt. Sue Stangl spoke to us at the scene; she says they believe the fire started in the house to the south, spread apparently via utility wire(s) to the one next door. (Added – video of her briefing)

If two houses are on fire, it’s an automatic 2-alarm, she explained; fast response also got this under control fairly fast, though they’re still assessing to see if the residents – all of whom got out OK – can go back inside.

Share This

7 Replies to "VIDEO: 2-alarm SFD response for 2-house West Seattle fire east of Fairmount Park"

  • WSR February 15, 2018 (10:25 pm)
    Reply

    I haven’t heard this many sirens in ages…. I hope everyone is OK. 

  • dvseattle February 15, 2018 (10:27 pm)
    Reply

    I’m on 35th near Avalon and I’ve heard so many fire trucks go by I’ve lost count. This must be a big one. I hope everyone is okay. 

  • Kyle Carlson February 15, 2018 (10:28 pm)
    Reply

    About 6 fire trucks out here. Word is everybody got out. 

  • Betsy February 15, 2018 (10:37 pm)
    Reply

    There are at least 20 fire vehicles here including a command center. A neighbor said that one house caught the house next door on fire. All the flames appear to be gone but firefighters are still arriving. There is lots and lots of smoke.

    • ~hockeywitch~ February 15, 2018 (10:49 pm)
      Reply

      Another fire engine and a battalion chief just came up 35th from the South..

  • ~hockeywitch~ February 15, 2018 (10:47 pm)
    Reply

    I’m at 35th and Morgan on top floor of my bldg… Can see all the engine lights out my back door and listening to the scanner. 

    Be safe firefighters…thank you for rushing in when we are running out. I hope the families whose homes are on fire are alright and safe as well as their pets.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann