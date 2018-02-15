VIDEO: 2-alarm SFD response for 2-house West Seattle fire east of Fairmount Park

(Photo tweeted by @apollo18 – part of the SFD response, and smoke in the air)

10:13 PM: A “full response” from Seattle Fire is headed to the 5200 block of 36th SW for a house fire east of Fairmount Park [map]. The first crews arriving are seeing flames. More to come.

10:17 PM: A second alarm is being called as SFD says two houses are involved. They’re also calling for utilities – one house is reported to have wires down in the back yard.

10:26 PM: Per scanner, “the fire is under control in both buildings.” No word of any injuries so far.

(WSB photo)

10:40 PM: Some of the units are being dismissed.

10:58 PM: The fire has been called as “tapped.” Lt. Sue Stangl spoke to us at the scene; she says they believe the fire started in the house to the south, spread apparently via utility wire(s) to the one next door. (Added – video of her briefing)

If two houses are on fire, it’s an automatic 2-alarm, she explained; fast response also got this under control fairly fast, though they’re still assessing to see if the residents – all of whom got out OK – can go back inside.