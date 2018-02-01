SCHOOL-BUS STRIKE UPDATE: Some service possible Friday, district says

The strike by drivers for First Student, which has the contract for Seattle Public Schools yellow-bus service, is expected to continue tomorrow. The district has just posted this update – note the second and third paragraphs:

First Student bus drivers are on strike, and we do not know how long it will last. This means there will be no yellow school bus service until further notice. You will need to use your family’s plan to get your student to and from school. We will remind families of bus-riding students by phone and email each evening until the strike is over.

Some bus routes may be provided during strike. First Student anticipates they will be able to serve some bus routes during the strike. First Student will prioritize special education routes whenever possible. Not all drivers are qualified to drive these specialized routes, so it will depend on availability.

If a driver is available for your student’s route, the district’s transportation office will call you the night before.