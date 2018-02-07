SCHOOL-BUS STRIKE UPDATE: Drivers’ union and employer to meet Thursday

As of right now, Thursday will be Day 6 of the drivers’ strike against Seattle Public Schools‘ yellow-bus service provider First Student – but for the first time since the strike began, the two sides will be meeting. The district has posted an update saying a federal mediator is involved, and the drivers’ union Teamsters Local 174 has posted an update saying, “First Student has finally reached out to the Teamsters and a meeting will be taking place tomorrow, February 8, 2018. We are hopeful that this meeting will bring us closer to a resolution to this strike.” This news follows the Seattle Education Association teachers union’s show of support for the drivers this afternoon, with demonstrations around the city including this one in West Seattle.