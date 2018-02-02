SCHOOL-BUS STRIKE: Union says it will continue Monday

(Friday morning photo courtesy of Al)

Monday is expected to be the third day of the First Student school-bus drivers’ strike in Seattle, according to their union, Teamsters Local 174, which posted this afternoon that “Since First Student still has not reached out to return to the negotiating table, the strike will be continuing on Monday.” The post also mentioned that West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold visited picketers this afternoon (they have lines up outside First Student bus yards in South Park and Lake City). The district said yesterday that the company expected to provide some service during the strike but did not publicly announce where, saying that affected families would be notified directly. The union says health-care benefits for workers’ families are a major point of contention.