SCHOOL-BUS STRIKE: ‘Tentative agreement’ announced by First Student and Teamsters Local 174

On Day 7 of the school-bus drivers’ strike, there’s word it may be over. Just in via e-mail, what’s described as a “a joint statement” from the drivers’ employer and union:

After meeting with a federal mediator, Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks and First Student Senior Director Kim Mingo released the following statement regarding transportation for Seattle Public Schools:

“We are pleased to announce that First Student and Teamsters Local 174 leadership have come to terms on a fully-recommended tentative agreement.

We are confident that this contract will be ratified by union membership. The vote will take place tomorrow, Saturday, February 10 at 10:00 AM. Upon ratification, yellow bus service will resume on Monday.

The agreement provides an expanded benefits package and comprehensive health care coverage for our Seattle Public Schools yellow bus drivers and families. We feel strongly that this deal meets the goals set by all parties in these negotiations.

First Student labor negotiators and Local 174 leaders have maintained open lines of communication throughout this process. Though this tentative agreement took longer than we had hoped, what brings us all together is our shared commitment to provide safe and reliable transportation for Seattle Public Schools students and families.”