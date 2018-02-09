SCHOOL-BUS STRIKE: Day 7 for First Student drivers’ walkout

(Thursday morning photo sent by striking driver Al – he reports this family came to the picket line to show support)

While school-bus company First Student and drivers union Teamsters Local 174 were reported to be meeting Thursday, there’s no word of a resolution to the drivers’ strike yet, so today – Friday (February 9th) – will be Day 7. No one who’s on the front lines of the strike, including Seattle Public Schools – which contracts with First Student for yellow-bus service – issued an official statement on Thursday. Of note, after today, there are five more school days before the district’s weeklong mid-winter break starts on February 19th.