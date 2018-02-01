SCHOOL-BUS DRIVER STRIKE: Picketing begins

(Added: Picket-line photo from South Park, sent by Al)

The strike by hundreds of First Student drivers, whose company provides school-bus service for Seattle Public Schools, has begun. Their union Teamsters Local 174 reports that drivers are picketing at the First Student bus yards in South Park and Lake City as of about an hour ago. As announced earlier this week, this is NOT a one-day walkout like the November strike – this is an “until there’s an agreement” strike. But school IS open and the families of students who would usually take the bus are expected to make arrangements to get their kids to school; the district’s answers to other questions can be found here.