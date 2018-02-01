West Seattle, Washington

01 Thursday

SCHOOL-BUS DRIVER STRIKE: Picketing begins

February 1, 2018 6:05 am
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

(Added: Picket-line photo from South Park, sent by Al)

The strike by hundreds of First Student drivers, whose company provides school-bus service for Seattle Public Schools, has begun. Their union Teamsters Local 174 reports that drivers are picketing at the First Student bus yards in South Park and Lake City as of about an hour ago. As announced earlier this week, this is NOT a one-day walkout like the November strike – this is an “until there’s an agreement” strike. But school IS open and the families of students who would usually take the bus are expected to make arrangements to get their kids to school; the district’s answers to other questions can be found here.

11 Replies to "SCHOOL-BUS DRIVER STRIKE: Picketing begins"

  • Also John February 1, 2018 (7:43 am)
    That bike has a great light!

     If I’m correct this group wants a pension?!  Get in line…who doesn’t want one, but they need to realize that pensions are going the way of the Doo Doo bird.  They need to contribute to a 401K and start an IRA like the majority of the country.

    • WSB February 1, 2018 (9:36 am)
      Health care is the primary point of contention, but retirement benefits also are mentioned.
      http://teamsters174.net/first-student-school-bus-drivers-for-seattle-school-district-will-be-on-unfair-labor-practice-strike-february-1/

      The company’s most recent statement
      http://www.firststudentinc.com/about/newsroom/2018/01/31/update-regarding-seattle-labor-negotiations

    • Native Wear Seattle February 1, 2018 (10:09 am)
      What a waste… 80 percent coverage of premium costs on healthcare.. double digit pay raise and 100 percent 401 k match … as usual 174 just looks to cripple the city just as they want to do if given the bargaining right of Uber thanks to our worthless council. Lisa Herbold should weigh in on behalf of our citizens… oops she would ask for 100 premium and any other socialist agenda she could find. Until we stand up the socialists will bring this city to its knees 

      • WSB February 1, 2018 (10:48 am)
        This is not a city matter. It’s between First Student, which contracts with Seattle Public Schools (its own tax-funded entity, not related to or operated by city government), and its employees. Three councilmembers (not including Lisa Herbold) did issue a statement of support for the drivers, but that’s about it for a city angle here.

    • psps February 1, 2018 (12:40 pm)
      Sorry but pensions aren’t a “thing of the past” when it comes to the CEO of First Student/First Group Tim O’Toole. He’ll have to get by on a paltry guaranteed £140,000 + 20% of base pay (now over £1-million) every year.  Poor guy.

  • sbre (AL) February 1, 2018 (10:02 am)
    Thanks “Also John”, I like making sure those around me see me while I’m riding.

    First Student does offer us a 401k, with a small matching percentage as well. Plus I personally have 2 IRA’s working for me.

    Our biggest beef is no medical. When I started driving 14 years ago I had great insurance through my partner, but when she & I split-up a couple of years ago the insurance went with her, so now I’m paying just under $550 a month for JUST ME! (Couldnt imagine having to insure a family!!)

    Not right for an international company of this size to not help take care of its employees, especially since our ‘customers’ are walking Petri dishes!

    I sincerely love being a school bus driver and every child who has crossed my path, and don’t want to stop, but should this school year end and we find things have not improved, First Student will lose a driver who has never called in sick for the duration of his employment with them (although I have missed a few afternoon shifts to attend the Mariners home/season opening games. A guy has to have his priorities in-line!)

    To all the parents, faculty and community members who have shown their support since Nov when all this crap began, THANK YOU!  It means a lot.

    • Jon Wright February 1, 2018 (10:09 am)
      SBRE (AL), If you don’t mind my asking, is your $550/month health insurance through First Student or did you buy it on the open market?

  • skeeter February 1, 2018 (10:26 am)
    Can someone
    explain something to me?  My
    understanding of the primary dispute is drivers are not being offered
    affordable health insurance.  Under the
    employer mandate of the ACA, a    s of 2016, businesses with more than 50 full-time
    equivalent workers *have* to offer *affordable* coverage to those workers and
    their dependents.  Well I’m pretty sure
    First Student has far more than 50 employees. 
    So what am I missing?  Did First
    Student get some sort of waiver or exemption that they do not have to comply
    with the ACA?  I can understand if there
    is a dispute over wages or time off or whatever.  But there shouldn’t be a dispute about
    affordable health insurance because the law requires it from 2016 forward.

    • WSB February 1, 2018 (10:45 am)
      I believe the issue here is what is being offered to *part* time workers, who comprise much if not most of the FS workforce, given the work schedule.

  • MJ February 1, 2018 (11:01 am)
    sbre (AL)

    The $550 you noted is basically the same as what I’m paying, a 56 year old active fit male. 

    I agree the cost is pricey, but a good part of the reason is the ACA that foists people to buy way more coverage than many need and does not allow insurers to provide basic high deductible plans without all the mandates.

  • Michael Waldo February 1, 2018 (11:05 am)
    20 years ago my mom was a driver for First Student. They struck then for a pension and health care.

    Got neither at the time. First student brought in scabs and strike fizzled.

    I agree a pension is a thing of the past but affordable health insurance is a worthy thing to want.

    Forget the pension and stick with the health care issue to maintain community support.

    And yes, most drivers are only part time because you take kids to school – off for a few hours – then take kids home.

