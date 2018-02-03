REUNION! West Seattle High School Class of ’68 sets celebration date for 50th

Continuing our series of reunion announcements arriving in the WSB inbox, the half-century milestone for West Seattle High School’s Class of 1968 is approaching:

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968 50TH REUNION

We have set a date! Our 50 th reunion will be on Saturday June 2, 2018. We chose this date so that folks coming from out of town could attend the All School Reunion held at West Seattle High School prior to our get-together.

So here are the details so far.

Location of the 50th reunion will be the Brockey Center at South Seattle College. Address is

6000 16th Ave. SW.

Social Hour 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Dinner at 7:00 PM

We decided to use the Brockey Center again (this is the location that we had our 40 th reunion)

for a few reasons the best reason is we felt we could get more bang for our dollar at this venue.

This venue allows us to bring our own beverages of choice (BYOB). The Brockey Center will

provide glasses, ice and mixers.

We do not have a cost or price yet but should have all of that information in early spring along

with the invite emails.

We are trying to get the word out early for the best possible attendance of classmates!

If you want to be a member of the planning committee you can contact John Herron at

johnshelleyherron@gmail.com

We will post more detailed information after the 50th reunion committee has completed the planning process.

See you all on June 2, 2018 at the Brockey Center!