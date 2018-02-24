Remembering Joyce Carfrae, 1934-2018

Family and friends are remembering Joyce Carfrae, and sharing this tribute with the community:

Joyce Carfrae, 83, of West Seattle, died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease on February 18, 2018. Her daughters were with her when she peacefully passed.

Joyce was born in Seattle on September 19, 1934. She graduated from West Seattle High School in 1953. She married George, who preceded her in death (2012), on April 23, 1954. George and Joyce lived most of their married life in the Alki area.

When her children were young, Joyce was active in the elementary PTA and was a Camp Fire Leader. Joyce was an avid reader. George and Joyce enjoyed walking, spending time together at their lake property, made several trips to Maui and on an Alaskan cruise. They were members of Admiral Congregational United Church of Christ. They also played an active role in the lives of their young grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Carol Pennie (Jim) and Carrie Ferrulli; her Grandchildren Victoria and William Ferrulli, Catherine and Michael Pennie; her brother Bruce Thomason (Barb); her sister-in-law Susan Thomason and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. A memorial gift in Joyce’s name can be made on www.alz.org.