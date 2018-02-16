Remembering Darrell Burleigh

From the son of longtime West Seattleite Darrell Burleigh:

I just wanted you to know that my father passed away recently.

He was more than just the best dad a son could hope for. He was a great man. He led by quiet example. He touched many lives and everyone liked him.

I’m sure he will be remembered by those who worked alongside him at the West Seattle Post Office, his friends at the West Seattle Golf Course, most recently those he helped at the Granada condos, and fellow residents at DayStar Assisted Living. For all of his adult life, he was a member of the West Seattle Christian Church. His life was Christ-like.

Plans for a memorial or funeral service are pending.