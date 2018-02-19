West Seattle, Washington

Question for your state representatives? Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday

February 19, 2018 4:04 pm
Got a question or request for your 34th District representatives in the State House, Rep. Eileen Cody and Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon? They’re holding a “telephone town hall” tomorrow night (Tuesday, February 20th), 6-7 pm:

Calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 34th Legislative District. Residents will be able to listen live and speak directly with their lawmakers. Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116287

Alternatively, the telephone town hall can be live-streamed:
video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=16287

vekeo.com/WHDC34

Both 34th District representatives are committee chairs – Cody, who works as a nurse, chairs the House Health Care and Wellness Committee; Fitzgibbon chairs the House Environment Committee.

