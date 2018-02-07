West Seattle, Washington

07 Wednesday

Property owner? Brace yourself for this year’s tax bill

February 7, 2018 11:54 am
|      14 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle housing | West Seattle news

By the end of next week, this year’s property-tax bills will be on the way. And that includes the new education-funding tax increase – $1 for every $1,000 your property’s worth – so the King County Assessor’s Office has sent an alert, in hopes you won’t be too shocked. Here’s the news release:

King County Treasury will begin sending out the annual property tax bills in mid February. King County collects property taxes on behalf of the state, the county, cities, and taxing districts (such as school and fire districts), and distributes the revenue to these local governments.

Voters have approved several property-tax increases that will make much-needed investments in veterans and senior citizen services and fire protection. In some parts of King County, as much as 50 percent of the property tax bill is the result of voter-approved measures.

New levies approved in 2017 for collection this year include:

· Fire protection levies in Maple Valley, Vashon, and Skyway.
· School bonds for Shoreline and Federal Way.
· Renewal of the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services levy in King County.

In addition to approved local measures, the Washington State legislature passed an additional property tax to increase funding of education. Previously, the State Supreme Court ruled that the state must make new investments into public education; as a result the legislature added $1.01 per thousand dollars of assessed value, in King County, to their portion of property tax collection in order to fund the mandate (this is known as the McCleary Plan).

“Communities in our region are thankful to voters for approving new funding for essential services, but we know that property taxes can be especially tough for those on fixed incomes,” said King County Assessor John Wilson. “That’s why we’ve been aggressively reaching out to seniors, veterans and disabled homeowners with the property tax exemption program. Additionally, I’ve been working with Executive Constantine to create more tools for transparency around property taxes,” Wilson continued.

Low-income seniors, veterans and disabled homeowners may qualify for a property-tax exemption offered by King County. Information on how to apply for an exemption, along with other property-assessment-related information, can be found at kingcounty.gov/assessor. Property taxes vary depending upon location, the assessed value of the property, and the number of jurisdictions levying taxes (such as state, city, county, school district, port, fire district, etc).

With property taxes going up 16.92 percent on average, that means countywide property tax billings will be $5.6 billion in 2018, up from $ 4.8 billion last year. Aggregate property values in King County increased by 13.41 percent, going from $471.5 billion in 2017 to $534.7 billion in 2018.

“Without doubt voters are going to see a property tax increase due to the funding model the legislature has passed to fund education. So at a local level we are building more tools and supporting more legislation to increase transparency and fairness around the property tax. It is a work in progress and we will continue working on behalf of King County taxpayers,” said Wilson.

To avoid interest and penalties, the first-half property taxes must be paid or postmarked by April 30, 2018. The second-half property taxes must be paid or postmarked by Oct. 31, 2018.

If you haven’t received a notice by February 16th, that’s the date you can see your bill online via the King County Parcel Viewer. You also can sign up here to get your notice electronically instead of by postal mail.

14 Replies to "Property owner? Brace yourself for this year's tax bill"

  • West Seattle Hipster February 7, 2018 (11:58 am)
    The voters need to stop allowing the politicians to use us as their ATM machine. By increasing taxes on a rapidly disappearing middle class, it is becoming more and more difficult for the working class to live in Seattle.

    Shameful

    • T February 7, 2018 (1:06 pm)
      Yes and why are property owners responsible for the McCleary judgment? I think the fine is 100k per day too. Should people who don’t send their kids to public school pay for this? I guess the money has to come from somewhere. Just wish there wasn’t so much money wasted. A lot of that could go to education since it’s supposedly so important.

  • Mat February 7, 2018 (12:25 pm)
    In before complaints about high taxes and Seattle not being the same anymore! ;)

    • Mat February 7, 2018 (12:46 pm)
      TARNATION!

  • flimflam February 7, 2018 (12:51 pm)
    the “fix” of the mccleary situation is shameful. just jam it down the throats of taxpayers? 

    voting “no” on any and every levy from here to eternity. these percentages will cripple many households, let alone the elderly or anyone on a very fixed income. disgraceful.

  • ProudPapa February 7, 2018 (12:55 pm)
    In before the last straw comments and threats to finally leave Seattle! ;)

  • DW February 7, 2018 (1:01 pm)
    The school plan is even worse “rich” school districts in King County are subsidizing the rest of the state

  • jacksparra February 7, 2018 (1:12 pm)
    When will Seattle and Washington find conservative fiscal policies. Nothings free folks. your children beg you to stop voting for more!

  • wsmom February 7, 2018 (1:16 pm)
    How can Seattle have affordable housing when they keep raising the taxes?  If renting the homeowners will simply raise the rent.  How is that affordable for those making ends meet?

  • Seattlite February 7, 2018 (1:18 pm)
    I did not vote for this property tax increase because I do not feel that the public school system is doing a good job of teaching children. Seattle’s leaders, over the years, have not shown transparency, even though they say they do, where all of the millions and millions of dollars have been spent and used for in the public school system. Common core holds top math students back by teaching the same math classes to all and taking Algebra 1 from middle school…not good.  There should be honors classes for exceptionally bright students…have these been eliminated too? Common Core needs to be dumped and teachers need to step up and figure out a curriculum that doesn’t hold bright students back.  I am on a fixed income but make just enough that I will not qualify for the property tax exemption. For seniors like me who own their homes, there is nowhere to move to in the KC area if you sale your home.  Going outside of KC means leaving family who cannot get to you if you become ill and unable to drive.  It’s a difficult situation in Seattle especially for seniors. The only way to solve this problem is if some super bright leaders, not politicians, run for office that could bring back accountability in spending the tax payers’ hard earned dollars and lowering taxes instead of raising taxes.

    • WSB February 7, 2018 (1:41 pm)
      You couldn’t have voted for the education-related tax if you had wanted to. It was a decision of the Legislature, which was ordered by the Supreme Court to stop underfunding schools

      • AJP February 7, 2018 (1:44 pm)
        It was a statewide decision, as well. 

  • notaxguy February 7, 2018 (1:38 pm)
    Fyi when you make us the property owners pay for more Tax your RENT GOES up !!    Stop voting for these.  House prices have gone up. Simply do the math!   

    • WSB February 7, 2018 (1:50 pm)
      If you’re trying to bring up the misconception that “they” (renters) are the ones passing the property taxes “you” (owner?) pay … sorry, unless property owners are vastly less civically engaged than renters, that’s virtually impossible. For example,the Veterans/etc. Levy passed last November with 69 percent approve, 31 percent reject. https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20171107/king/ That’s like trying to suggest that parents of school-age children are the only ones who vote for school levies, etc. As has been pointed out time and again, the reason all these property taxes keep coming up is that our state laws limit the taxing tools that can be used. – TR

