PRESIDENTS DAY: Info for the rest of your holiday Monday

Our regular morning transit/traffic coverage has the info about changes in getting around today – so here’s what else you might need to know:

LIBRARIES CLOSED: Both Seattle and King County.

CITY-RUN PARKS FACILITIES: Here’s the list of what’s closed and what’s open.

POSTAL HOLIDAY: USPS facilities are closed; no delivery.

PARKING HOLIDAY … if you’re going to a neighborhood that has street parking with city pay stations, there’s no charge today.

WEST SEATTLE YMCA IS OPEN, AND … as listed on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, you can check out today’s 4 pm Meatless Monday cooking demo at the Y (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor).