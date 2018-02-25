Possibilities for your West Seattle Sunday

(Dunlin, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to another blustery Sunday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street, in the heart of The Junction. (California/Alaska)

AUDUBON SOCIETY NATURE CAMP MEETUP: 1-4 pm at Ounces in North Delridge, come find out about Seattle Audubon‘s new Nature Camp in West Seattle. John the Falconer will be there with birds until 3 pm. More info here. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

BYSTANDER INTERVENTION WORKSHOP: 2-3:30 pm at Admiral UCC Church, walk-ins welcome if you didn’t pre-register for this free workshop – “learn how to protect a targeted person and de-escalate an incident of harassment or hate speech.” (4320 SW Hill)

SEED SWAP: Get ready for gardening season! 2-3:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, it’s the fourth annual Great Seattle Seed Swap, presented by Seattle Farm School – details in our calendar listing. (2306 42nd SW)

CLOSING PERFORMANCE: 3 pm matinee concludes Twelfth Night Productions‘ run of “Next to Normal” at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

SEATTLE GREEN SPACES COALITION: 3 pm meeting at Delridge Library – all welcome. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

ANDREA AND JOSEPH: Jazz, blues, and more, 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). (5612 California SW)

THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page!