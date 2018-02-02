VIDEO: Police follow wrong-way driver across West Seattle Bridge

12:58 AM: Police are looking for a driver who they wound up following across the West Seattle Bridge – going the wrong way. We heard it all start on the scanner on I-5, and then police reported the driver was going westbound in the eastbound lanes of the bridge. The driver hit a barrier, according to police, and kept going. We recorded part of this via an SDOT camera and will add it when we can. The driver reportedly got off the bridge and then was seen on California by Charlestown “all over the road” but we haven’t heard any updates since. The vehicle is described so far as an older white Tahoe, and it’s reported to have left a trailer behind somewhere along the way. If you see this – or any other – erratic driver, call 911.

1:33 AM: Added our phone video of the SDOT camera that showed the wrong-way driver and police. Watch the left side of the screen for a vehicle trailing sparks. Still haven’t heard any word of police finding him (the description that was broadcast mentioned a beard as well as a gray beanie, so we’re fairly sure the driver was male).